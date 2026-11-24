Brentford handed Everton a 4-0 defeat at the GTech on Monday night as the Bees joined Brighton and Bournemouth among the Premier League’s top six. The match was described in the report as further evidence of a shift in how the league’s ascending clubs are viewed, with the three sides labeled the ‘Bermuda Triangle’ of the table.

Everton fell behind 2-0 inside 25 minutes, were reduced to 10 men before halftime and finished the evening in ninth place. Manager David Moyes marked his 593rd match in charge of the club on a night in which he conceded his team had been outplayed. The article cited a stark in-game metric: Brentford registered 51 touches in Everton’s penalty area compared with Everton’s five.

The piece noted Everton have won just four matches this season, two against newly promoted teams and one against bottom-placed Crystal Palace. Despite the heavy loss, Everton sat only a point behind Brentford heading into the fixture and would have risen as high as fifth with a victory in west London. The start to the campaign was characterized as the club’s best since the 2020-21 season under Carlo Ancelotti; a win in the upcoming Merseyside derby would place them within two points of Liverpool.

Recruitment differences were highlighted: only one of Everton’s seven summer signings started at the GTech, yet the side still fielded players the article deemed elite or on that trajectory. Defender Jarrad Branthwaite, midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and forward Thierno Barry were singled out, with Barry noted to have 10 goals in all competitions after joining from Villarreal in 2025. The piece compared Barry’s development to that of Igor Thiago and Evanilson.

The report argued the defining gap between Everton and clubs such as Brentford is a lack of joy. Keith Andrews was quoted on wanting his players to relish occasions, and Brentford’s energy was said to have translated into flair on the pitch. Everton, by contrast, were portrayed as a team shaped for attrition, carrying the lingering marks of past relegation battles. “So, what are Everton in 2026? The answer is sad,” the article concluded.