Ex-Ref Andy Davies: Gravenberch’s red card in Liverpool-Man City was correct

Ryan Gravenberch’s sending-off in Liverpool’s 0-3 loss to Manchester City on Oct. 11 was the correct decision, according to former Select Group referee Andy Davies. The dismissal came after a second yellow card at the 62nd minute, with Chris Kavanagh officiating and Paul Howard operating as VAR.

Gravenberch had already been booked earlier and was shown a second yellow for a late challenge on Jérémy Doku. Davies noted that the Premier League has introduced a protocol allowing VAR to review second yellow cards only when they are factually incorrect, and this incident did not meet that threshold.

Davies acknowledged that many will view the second booking as “soft,” but said Kavanagh was placed in a difficult position by what he described as a clumsy, late challenge that clearly denied Doku a promising attack. That consequence, Davies wrote, made the subsequent yellow card unsurprising.

On the first yellow shown to Gravenberch, Davies suggested the referee may have misjudged contact with Elliot Anderson and that a free kick would have been the preferable outcome. Nevertheless, he emphasized that a player already on a caution who challenges an opponent from behind runs a high risk of a second yellow if the foul has a consequence.

Davies described these technical foul decisions as the toughest for referees because they invite heavy debate even when they are correct in law. He concluded that, while Liverpool may feel aggrieved by the outcome, the second yellow and resulting dismissal were the right calls under the laws and matchday protocols.