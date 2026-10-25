Executives, coaches pick Brock Purdy as early MVP frontrunner

One game into Week 7 and more than a third of the 2026 NFL regular season is complete. A poll of 16 NFL front office executives, coaches and personnel people asked who is the league MVP through the first six weeks and produced a top-five list that includes multiple running backs and a wide receiver alongside two early quarterback favorites.

Brock Purdy, quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers, received six votes and sits atop the poll. Purdy’s listed totals through six weeks include a 69.6% completion rate, 1,460 passing yards, 14 passing touchdowns and two interceptions, plus 156 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown. The poll noted Purdy leads the NFL with an 83.1 QBR and is tied for the league lead with 14 touchdown passes.

The case for Purdy emphasized accuracy and efficiency: he has allowed just five sacks this season, posts a 5.1% completion-percentage-over-expectation figure per NFL Next Gen Stats, and completes an NFL-high 88% of his throws to open receivers (3-plus yards of separation). The sample of league evaluators pointed to signature moments — a near-perfect 99.7 QBR in Week 2 against the Dolphins, a streak of 18 consecutive completions, and a 55-yard deep connection to Mike Evans in Week 6 — and said Purdy has redefined his narrative beyond being a system quarterback.

At the same time, the poll included reasons for caution. Purdy ranks 14th among quarterbacks in yards per game, and evaluators cited a relative lack of consistent explosive plays compared with other contenders. The 49ers entered Week 7 at 6-0 but had played only one team with a winning record (the 4-2 Broncos) and were not scheduled to face a team above .500 again until Week 11. The team has dealt with an NFL-high 22 players placed on injured reserve, and voters noted the depleted defense and receiver room could become a factor down the stretch.

Josh Allen received four votes in the survey and remains an early favorite among some evaluators, but the poll illustrated how open the MVP race remains with more of the season to be played.