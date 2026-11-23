Major League Baseball’s hot stove is simmering as a brewing labor battle threatens a truncated offseason that could halt signings and trades if a lockout begins Dec. 1. The pause in league business and the recent flurry of activity were focal points in a survey of a dozen executives about the remaining free agents; one major domino already fell when left-hander Tarik Skubal signed a record nine-year, $450 million contract with the New York Mets.

Executives told the poll they expected the Mets to win Skubal’s services but not the size of his deal. Before the signing one American League voter predicted the total would exceed $350 million and noted that owner Steve Cohen’s involvement often yields record-setting deals, according to the survey.

On the starting-pitcher market, the executives ranked Trevor Rogers ahead of Freddy Peralta and Michael King, with Rogers receiving six votes to Peralta’s three and King’s three. Respondents characterized the vote as close but pointed to Rogers’ superior FIP as a factor. Toronto received four votes as the likeliest landing spot for Rogers, while Philadelphia drew one; several executives mentioned King returning to San Diego and Peralta possibly rejoining Tampa Bay.

Japanese slugger Teruaki Sato drew interest across the board in the poll: the Philadelphia Phillies led with three votes, Seattle and New York earned two apiece, San Francisco two, Chicago one and Los Angeles one. Executives cited Sato’s defensive versatility — he won a gold glove at third base in Japan last year and is capable of playing infield or outfield — and his age (27) as factors that make him a fit for many clubs. One voter noted recent success from hitters coming from Japan and suggested Sato would be a reliable bat for his eventual suitor.

The executives were nearly unanimous in projecting which of the top outfielders will secure the larger contract: Seiya Suzuki received 10 votes to Randy Arozarena’s two. Arozarena had a higher bWAR last season (5.7 to Suzuki’s 5.1) and stole 26 bases while hitting 26 homers; Suzuki also hit 26 homers and added a Gold Glove finalist nod in 2026 after spending 2025 as the Cubs’ designated hitter. The survey exercise limited respondents to commenting only on players unconnected to their teams and allowed skipping questions, so not every item drew the full dozen votes.