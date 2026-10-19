Experts split on East; Thunder favored in West, Wembanyama leads MVP poll

The NBA season opens Tuesday with three high-profile games, led by the New York Knicks defending their first championship in 53 years against a revamped Philadelphia 76ers at 7 p.m. ET on NBC, according to the season preview. Philadelphia added LeBron James and Jaylen Brown this offseason to join Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, the preview noted.

In the Western Conference, the San Antonio Spurs and Victor Wembanyama aim to build on last season’s run to the Finals while the Oklahoma City Thunder — seeking to reassert conference superiority and reach a second Finals in three seasons — visit San Antonio to kick off the West at 9:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

The Thunder will again be led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is chasing a third straight Most Valuable Player award, the preview said. Observers also cited Wembanyama’s continued ascension, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s move to Miami and Jalen Brunson arriving fresh off a Finals MVP as storylines to watch entering the new season.

Before opening night, NBA insiders cast ballots on conference champions, the Finals and MVP. The Eastern Conference vote produced a tie: the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers each received five votes, with the Boston Celtics drawing three, the Indiana Pacers one and the Toronto Raptors one, according to the poll.

In the West, insiders favored Oklahoma City, which received 10 votes to San Antonio’s five. The Finals vote mirrored that split, with Thunder picks outnumbering Spurs selections 10-5. In the MVP balloting, Victor Wembanyama led with nine votes, Luka Doncic had three, and Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jalen Brunson and Anthony Edwards each received one vote, according to the insiders’ poll.