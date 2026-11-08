Explaining Jaylen Brown’s Celtics impact and the on/off data gap

The Boston Celtics’ decision to trade Jaylen Brown a year after the Luka Dončić deal prompted varied reactions, including strong outrage from Celtics fans and a broader debate over Brown’s on-court value. Brown enters his first game against his old team Tuesday (8 p.m. ET, NBC/Peacock) as a five-time All-Star, a former Finals MVP and the sixth-place finisher in 2026 MVP voting, having averaged a career-best 28.7 points per game.

Advanced metrics, however, painted a different picture of Brown’s impact. The Celtics posted a better net rating with Brown off the floor than on it in seven of his 10 seasons in Boston, including each of the last four seasons. Those on/off figures cited here come from Cleaning the Glass, which removes garbage-time possessions from its calculations.

The difference between traditional box-score production and team impact is central to the on/off discussion. Modern front offices now track an exhaustive list of data — points, rebounds, assists, shot quality, pick-and-roll frequency, isolation efficiency, release points, footspeed and various defensive measures — with the stated goal of identifying players who help their teams outscore opponents, not merely compile strong individual statistics.

Cases where box-score leaders do not translate to positive on/off splits are not uncommon. The piece cites Orlando’s frontcourt as an example: Paolo Banchero records more career points, rebounds and assists per game than Franz Wagner, yet Banchero has posted a neutral or negative on/off split in every season of his career while Wagner has had a strongly positive on/off each year. Much of that difference shows up on defense: the Magic’s defensive rating has been 3.8 points higher with Banchero on the floor and 5.4 points lower with Wagner on the court, according to the analysis.

Evaluators often point to defensive standouts whose value exceeds their box-score numbers — players such as Alex Caruso, OG Anunoby and historical examples like Shane Battier. Still, on/off measurements take time to stabilize; an analyst for an Eastern Conference team said about 10,000 possessions, roughly two seasons for a starter, is the minimum sample before on/off data becomes reliably useful. That caution runs against the appetite for immediate conclusions in the data era.