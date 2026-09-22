Explaining NFL expected touchdowns (xTD) and key metrics

Expected touchdowns, commonly abbreviated xTD, is a metric that measures a player’s scoring opportunity. According to the xTD definition, it converts carries and targets into a single number that reflects how many touchdowns a player would be expected to score given those opportunities.

The measure weighs every carry and every target and summarizes the result as an expected touchdown total. For example, an xTD of 3.0 indicates that a statistically league-average player who saw the same number of carries and targets in the same parts of the field would have scored three touchdowns.

xTD is meant to show opportunity-adjusted scoring potential, helping to identify not only who has scored but who has been placed in positions to score.

Key fields used with xTD include Looks, which equals carries plus targets; TD, the actual touchdown total; and xTD, the expected touchdown total.

Additional supporting metrics are Diff, the difference between a player’s xTD total and actual TDs; In5, carries by the player inside the opponent’s 5-yard line; and EZ, end-zone targets.