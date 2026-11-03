Falcons activate James Pearce from suspension; expected to play vs. Bengals

James Pearce Jr. returned to the Atlanta Falcons’ roster Monday after serving an eight-game league suspension stemming from a February arrest. Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski said last week he plans to play Pearce on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals in Madrid (9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network), though Stefanski noted he is not sure how much Pearce will play in his first game back.

Pearce was suspended by the NFL for a violation of the personal conduct policy at the end of training camp. He practiced with the team during camp but, under the terms of the suspension, was unable to take part in team practices after he returned to the Falcons about four weeks ago. Pearce has met individually with coaches and support staff, including a counselor, and is expected to return to practice Wednesday. “He’s done everything that we’ve asked of him, everything that he’s been allowed to do,” Stefanski said. “He’s done a great job.”

The arrest on Feb. 7 involved allegations that Pearce rammed his vehicle into his ex-girlfriend and WNBA player Rickea Jackson’s car several times near a Doral, Florida, police station, then fled the scene before crashing and fleeing on foot. Pearce faced felony charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, fleeing police and resisting arrest, and a misdemeanor stalking charge before entering a one-year pretrial diversion program that allows him to avoid trial. Those charges will be dropped if Pearce stays out of trouble for the year, passes random drug tests and remains compliant with a mental health treatment program. Jackson filed for a protective order in February and subsequently dropped it in lieu of the intervention program; Pearce must also stay away from Jackson for a year under the program.

On the field, Pearce had 10.5 sacks as a rookie and finished third in AP Defensive Rookie of the Year voting. The Falcons are seventh in the league in quarterback pressure rate (40%) without him so far this season. Stefanski said adding Pearce to a pass-rushing group led by Za’Darius Smith and Cameron Thomas, alongside interior linemen Gervon Dexter Sr., Maason Smith and Brandon Dorlus, is a positive; Smith leads the team with 4.5 sacks. Stefanski also noted defensive end Samson Ebukam (hamstring) will be out Sunday.

The Falcons will receive a one-week exemption to carry Pearce on the 53-man roster. The team waived linebacker Jared Ivey and defensive end Drake Jackson on Monday. Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said he has met with Pearce and believes he “is in a great space,” adding that some of the work Pearce did while unable to participate with the team “looks good” and that the staff is “excited to get him back.”