FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Atlanta Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski has made running the football a stated priority since his introductory news conference, and the team believes Bijan Robinson is built for a hefty workload. The 3-7 Falcons have lost five of six games, and a clear trend has emerged: when Robinson is fed more often, Atlanta generally has better outcomes. “Give him the ball,” offensive coordinator Tommy Rees said Thursday.

In Atlanta’s three wins this season, Robinson has averaged 25.3 touches per game compared with 20.6 in losses. He averages 160.7 scrimmage yards per game in victories versus 103.6 in defeats. Robinson had just 11 touches in a Week 6 loss to the Chicago Bears, an example of the correlation between his usage and team results.

Robinson has reached 100 rushing yards in only three games this season, and two of those came in wins. The Falcons have faced other offensive issues, including quarterback Michael Penix Jr.’s inconsistency and struggles when under pressure, plus lapses by the offensive line in both pass protection and run blocking. Rees said he needs to make Robinson more of a focal point and “do a good job of keeping us on schedule, so it doesn’t get into a certain style of game or you get stuck in certain down and distances.”

Slow starts have compounded the problem. Atlanta has been outscored 64-48 in first quarters this season and has scored just 13 first-quarter points over its past five games while opponents have scored 41 in that span. Guard Chris Lindstrom noted the impact of falling behind, saying, “I think when you get [down in] a two-score game, especially in the second half, you’re probably losing 10 touches just down to that alone.” He added that staying consistent on first and second down will help create opportunities for Robinson to make plays.

The season-long plan also shifted with the loss of Brian Robinson Jr., who went on injured reserve with a hamstring injury in early November. Atlanta has lost three straight since his injury and missed his physical running style in a 16-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Bijan Robinson urged more physicality from the team, saying opponents will “come in trying to stack the box” but that Atlanta must “be the more dominant team.”

The Falcons sit two games out of first place in the NFC South and face a challenging stretch, with a trip to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday followed by a home game against the Detroit Lions.