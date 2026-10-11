Falcons favored on SNF after Penix return; top Ravens-Falcons props

According to Liz Loza, the Atlanta Falcons and Baltimore Ravens head into Sunday Night Football with momentum, but Atlanta has been markedly different since Michael Penix Jr. returned. The Falcons scored 80 points across their last two games while Penix completed 73.3 percent of his passes. Running back Bijan Robinson has rushed for 349 yards and four touchdowns during that stretch.

Loza notes the Ravens will be without quarterback Lamar Jackson because of an ankle injury, with Tyler Huntley expected to start. Baltimore’s defense allows a league-low 48.3 rushing yards per game, a statistic Loza says could complicate things for Derrick Henry despite his seven rushing touchdowns this season. The Ravens also are managing injuries along the offensive line, and outside linebacker Trey Hendrickson has been ruled out.

Odds moved to favor Atlanta by three points after Baltimore opened as a 4.5-point favorite earlier in the week, Loza writes, a shift she attributes in part to Jackson’s absence and Atlanta’s recent play. The Falcons averaged 40 points and 459 total yards per game over their last two outings, and Loza highlights Atlanta’s strong run defense and home-field advantage as factors in her outlook backing the Falcons against the spread.

Loza lists several player prop recommendations, noting that odds are provided by DraftKings and subject to change. Bijan Robinson is listed OVER 87.5 rushing yards; Robinson cleared that line in each of his last two games and had at least 19 carries in both, and Atlanta’s offensive line ranks 12th in run block win rate. Loza adds that Hendrickson’s absence should benefit Atlanta’s ground game.

Additional props referenced by Loza include Drake London OVER 80.5 receiving yards after he caught 14 of 16 targets for 290 yards in the two games since Penix’s return and has accounted for 48.2 percent of Atlanta’s receiving yards this season. Mark Andrews is listed OVER 32.5 receiving yards; Loza notes Andrews has struggled in his last two games but has averaged 63.8 receiving yards in 10 career starts with Huntley and that opposing tight ends have reached that mark in three of the Falcons’ past four games.