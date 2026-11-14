Falcons stress pursuit of wins after trading Jessie Bates III

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski has emphasized constant communication this week, holding one-on-one talks, small-group sessions with the player leadership committee and full-team meetings to make clear that recent trades do not signal surrendering on the season. Stefanski said he is confident in the team’s leadership and has been speaking with them frequently.

Atlanta dealt All-Pro safety Jessie Bates III to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday for a 2027 second-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick. Bates was a team captain and one of the most respected veterans in the building. A day later the Falcons traded starting center Ryan Neuzil to the Baltimore Ravens for reserve guard Andrew Vorhees and a 2028 sixth-round pick; Neuzil began his career with Atlanta as an undrafted free agent and worked into a starting role.

The Falcons are 3-6 but sit only a half-game out of first place in a four-team NFC South where every club has three wins. Atlanta finishes the season playing its division rivals in three consecutive games, a factor the team has weighed against the value received for players who were set to become free agents. “We believe the return gives us a meaningful opportunity to strengthen this roster over time,” a team source said, while acknowledging the team gave up something valuable.

Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. said the club remains in contention and expressed belief in the roster’s ability to rally. Atlanta has shown flashes, including a win over the previously unbeaten San Francisco 49ers, but has also lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in heavy rain and to the Cincinnati Bengals in Madrid. The immediate schedule includes Kansas City on Sunday, then a bye week followed by games at Minnesota, at home against Detroit and at Cleveland; those opponents have a combined 23-10 record.

ESPN’s FPI gives the Falcons a 4.5 percent chance of making the playoffs. Left tackle Jake Matthews, the longest-tenured Falcon, said the team had a strong practice and that players remain focused on the objective of winning each week as club leaders work to keep attention on the task ahead.