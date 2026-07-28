Falcons training camp updates: Flowery Branch intel and early takes

The 2026 NFL training camps are underway and Atlanta’s facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, is hosting the Falcons’ sessions. Team reporters are on site each day, and Falcons reporter Marc Raimondi is compiling updates on standouts, position battles, depth-chart movement and roster decisions.

Camp observers are tracking the quarterback room closely. Questions include whether Michael Penix Jr. will return from injury in time to challenge Tua Tagovailoa for the QB1 role, according to Raimondi.

Raimondi’s coverage will also detail which players are emerging as potential breakouts and which roster-types remain on the bubble as the Falcons trim toward the regular-season roster. The report notes daily movement on the depth chart, practice highlights and early cut considerations.

Defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus offered his view on what defines a productive camp as players arrived Tuesday, July 29. Dorlus said a good training camp combines “great intensity” with keeping everyone healthy. He added that one indicator of intensity can be confrontation, saying, “Maybe some fights,” and called that a sign of competitive desire.

Dorlus also referenced the offseason trade of close teammate Ruke Orhorhoro to the Jacksonville Jaguars and said he expects to take on more of the in-house trash talk in his absence. He delivered the remark with a laugh.

The Falcons file will be updated regularly through the start of the preseason. Reporters will continue posting new notes and observations up to the first full week of preseason action beginning Aug. 13, per the camp coverage.