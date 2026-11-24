Hugh Macdonald discovered football equipment in his son Mike’s bedroom after a business trip and, the next morning, learned his son wanted to play the game. Mike lined up at fullback and inside linebacker for the Junior Knights in Roswell, Georgia, and Hugh assumed the role of team videographer, capturing his son’s play on camera.

Hugh had bought a camcorder years earlier to film his young daughters opening Christmas gifts and dusted the device off for Mike’s games. Mike recalled it as “the full-shoulder camera,” while Hugh joked about its heft. The black Sony camera, with a black-and-red strap, is described in family memory as a little more than 5 pounds and about 15 inches long.

The footage recorded on that device became the first of many and, the family says, helped tell the story of how Mike Macdonald, at 38, became the third-youngest head coach to lead his team to a Super Bowl victory when the Seattle Seahawks defeated the New England Patriots 29-13 on Feb. 8, 2026. Macdonald took over as Seahawks coach in late January 2024 and brought to Seattle the mantra “Chasing edges,” a guiding belief about finding details to pursue improvement and reveal competitive advantages.

For Macdonald, the idea of chasing edges traces back to evenings spent watching tape with his father. “We’d plug it in,” Mike said of reviewing the camcorder footage. “Play the plays and, you know, digest the tape.” He described the viewing sessions as a way for him and his father to spend time together.

As a teenager, Macdonald acknowledged he lacked speed and compensated by studying the game. “I’d tell my body to go faster. It wouldn’t go faster,” he said. Childhood teammate Casey Donovan said Macdonald “could hit you really well” but was “about as fast as thunder.” Macdonald said he learned to make plays by playing with anticipation and understanding formations. Hugh recalled taking his son outside nightly from about age five to throw and practice situational baseball, a routine the family says helped develop competitive instincts.