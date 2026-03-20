Family of Brett Gardner Files Wrongful Death Suit Over Son’s Death at Costa Rican Resort

The family of former New York Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against a resort in Costa Rica in connection with the death of his 14-year-old son, Miller. According to the filing, the teenager died of carbon monoxide poisoning while staying at the property last year.

The lawsuit contends that the resort failed to provide a safe environment for guests and alleges that the conditions at the facility led directly to Miller Gardner’s death. The complaint states that carbon monoxide exposure was the cause of death and argues that the resort bore responsibility for preventing such a hazard through proper maintenance, safety equipment, and monitoring.

Court documents assert that the resort should have taken reasonable steps to ensure that guest rooms and any areas with fuel-burning appliances or equipment were adequately ventilated and equipped with functioning carbon monoxide detectors. The family’s legal team claims those safeguards were either insufficient or not present, creating a lethal situation that was not disclosed to guests.

By pursuing the wrongful death action, the Gardner family is seeking to hold the resort accountable under applicable laws governing guest safety and property maintenance. The suit asks for damages related to Miller’s death, which the family alleges was preventable had appropriate safety standards and precautions been in place.

The filing also underscores the broader concern over carbon monoxide risks in lodging facilities, noting that guests are typically unaware of potential exposure and must rely on resort operators to identify and mitigate such dangers. The complaint maintains that Miller Gardner had no way of recognizing the danger that ultimately led to his death.

Brett Gardner, who played the majority of his Major League Baseball career with the New York Yankees, and his family have not publicly disclosed extensive details beyond what is contained in the legal documents. The resort named in the lawsuit was not immediately reported as having issued a detailed public response to the claims.

No trial date or further procedural timetable had been publicly outlined based on the information available. The case is expected to move forward through the civil court system, where evidence regarding the resort’s safety practices, maintenance records, and any relevant inspections will likely be examined to determine liability in the death of Miller Gardner.