FedEx St. Jude Championship Tees Off in Memphis

The 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship officially kicked off Thursday, August 8, at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee, marking the first leg of the FedExCup Playoffs. With the top 70 golfers from the PGA Tour season in action, the stakes are high as players vie for a spot in next week’s BMW Championship.

Day 1 Highlights

Scottie Scheffler, the current World No. 1, set the tone early with a 6-under-par 64, leading a tightly packed leaderboard. Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm both finished the day at 5-under, showcasing sharp iron play and calm putting on a course that punished errant drives.

Rising star Ludvig Åberg also impressed, carding a bogey-free 66 that has him in early contention.

Leaderboard – Round 1 (Top 5)

Scottie Scheffler – 64 (-6) Rory McIlroy – 65 (-5) Jon Rahm – 65 (-5) Ludvig Åberg – 66 (-4) Collin Morikawa – 67 (-3)

FedExCup Implications

Scheffler, McIlroy, and Rahm all entered the event already locked into the top 10 in FedExCup standings, but a strong showing here can provide valuable positioning for the Tour Championship. Meanwhile, players ranked 50–70 will need a high finish to keep their playoff hopes alive.

