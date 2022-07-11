Micic declared, “I can say that this year, I’m prepared to join the NBA and that it’s time. We’ll see. Last year, I wasn’t emotionally prepared since I wanted to spend another year in Europe. We’ll see what happens, but I’m also really thrilled to be at Efes. I’m taking it all in right now.”

The Final Four MVP and back-to-back EuroLeague winner made some remarks on his newfound fame in the Old Continent. “To be honest, I don’t give it much thought. Since I started playing when I was 16 years old, I have the ability to handle pressure”, Micic continued. He claims that while he wasn’t a star before joining Efes, he greatly aided the squad. Sasha Vezenkov, a rival of Micic’s who is also considering moving from Europe to the NBA and the Sacramento Kings, intimated that he could really stay in Olympiacos and Greece during their matchup.