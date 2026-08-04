Fenerbahce target Marcus Rashford as clubs monitor high-profile negotiations

Fenerbahce are prepared to make an ambitious bid for Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, placing him on a three-man shortlist alongside AC Milan’s Rafael Leão and Crystal Palace’s Ismaïla Sarr, according to The Sun. The report says initial talks with Leão have so far failed to produce an agreement.

The Sun’s report added that Barcelona boss Hansi Flick had acknowledged he would miss the 28-year-old after Rashford’s loan spell, and that Manchester United are not intent on retaining the England winger.

Barcelona are also monitoring the progress of negotiations between Manchester City and Real Madrid over midfielder Rodri, AS reports. The 30-year-old World Cup winner has one year left on his contract and has expressed a desire to return to Spain; Real remain favourites, but City’s demand for at least €60 million has complicated talks, AS says.

Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg reported that City already have a replacement lined up, reaching a full agreement on personal terms with 18-year-old Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi. Plettenberg added that negotiations with Lille over a fee of roughly €70 million are ongoing and that City are in pole position.

Talks have opened between Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain over winger Bradley Barcola, Fabrizio Romano reported. Liverpool submitted an offer worth over €100 million, short of PSG’s initial €150 million valuation; Romano said Barcola wants the move and is Liverpool’s top option, with personal terms reportedly not an issue, a point also noted by Plettenberg.

Paris Saint-Germain are aiming to accelerate negotiations for Barcelona forward Ferran Torres this week and are optimistic a €55 million deal can be completed, Matteo Moretto reported. The report noted Torres scored the winning goal in the World Cup final as Spain beat Argentina 1-0.

ESPN reported several completed moves: Germany goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen has joined Ajax on a season-long loan from Barcelona; Gonzalo García has signed a five-year deal with Fulham in a transfer sources put at €40 million; and Jordan Henderson has joined Chelsea after leaving Brentford as a free agent via mutual agreement.