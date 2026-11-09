Fermín López brace lifts Barcelona past Atlético at the Metropolitano

MADRID — Fermín López scored twice as Barcelona came from behind to beat Atlético Madrid 2-1 at the Metropolitano, a victory described in the report as the club’s biggest of the season so far. The win was needed after consecutive defeats to Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid in October.

The match burst into life early. Julián Álvarez was denied one-on-one by goalkeeper Joan García before Marc Pubill struck the bar and Pedri hit the woodwork, all inside seven minutes. Three minutes later Atlético took the lead when Álvarez set up Giuliano Simeone following a rapid switch of play, with Simeone finishing after losing João Cancelo.

Barça drew level just before halftime. Fermín’s attempted pass ricocheted back to him off Marc Pubill and he finished beyond Jan Oblak, a strike the report called brilliantly executed. Manager Hansi Flick said the 1-1 was important heading into the break and conceded his side had been too distant from the opponent in the first half.

A different Barcelona emerged after the interval. Flick replaced youngster Brian Fariñas with Frenkie de Jong at right-back; the club used four different backlines during the match and Alejandro Balde did not feature. De Jong’s experience helped Barça control the game, though Atlético remained a threat on the break — Álvarez attempted a lob that struck the roof of the net — before Fermín completed his brace to make it 2-1, according to the report.

The victory left Barcelona top of the league, with 11 wins from 12 games and a three-point advantage over Real Madrid, while Atlético sat five points behind. The report noted Barcelona had scored 60 goals in 15 matches — an average of four per game — entering the weekend, and that results against Alavés and Aston Villa suggested a positive reaction to their earlier setbacks.