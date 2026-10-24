Fernando Mendoza embraces role as Raiders’ latest Hispanic quarterback

Fernando Mendoza’s emergence with the Las Vegas Raiders carries historical resonance tied to Hispanic pioneers in the NFL, according to ESPN. In high school Mendoza watched former Texas A&M quarterback Zach Calzada and then researched Latino trailblazers such as Tom Flores and Jim Plunkett, hoping to measure what was possible at the sport’s highest level.

Flores, a Mexican American, was the first Hispanic quarterback in the NFL when he debuted for the Oakland Raiders in 1960, according to ESPN. Plunkett, also Mexican American, starred at Stanford, won the Heisman Trophy in 1970 and was selected first overall in the 1971 draft; he is the first Hispanic American to both win the Heisman and be taken No. 1. Flores and Plunkett later became the first Hispanic coach and quarterback to win a Super Bowl, defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl XV in 1981, with Plunkett earning game MVP honors, according to ESPN.

As the Raiders’ No. 1 pick in April’s draft, Mendoza said he sees those histories as both inspiration and responsibility. “To see that example [and] to know whatever I am doing, it is possible, meant a great deal to me,” Mendoza told ESPN. He added that winning a championship while being Hispanic is a source of pride, but also brings pressure he accepts as part of the role, according to ESPN.

The Raiders have not reached the postseason since 2021 and have not appeared in a Super Bowl since 2002; the franchise’s most recent Lombardi Trophy came after the Plunkett-Flores era when the team beat Washington in Super Bowl XVIII in 1984, according to ESPN. The organization also has struggled to find a long-term answer at quarterback, with veteran Kirk Cousins serving as a short-term option.

Support among Hispanic fans is notable. Fernando Paredes, a 45-year-old Mexican and founder of Raiders Laguna, called Mendoza’s presence a “dream” and said that Raider Nation in Mexico hopes Mendoza can restore the franchise’s prominence, according to ESPN. Mendoza is viewed as someone who can provide stability for years to come, according to ESPN.