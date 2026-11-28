HENDERSON, Nev. — Fernando Mendoza produced several momentum-shifting plays in his second start, completing a 19-yard strike to Jack Bech on third-and-long and, two plays later, throwing a 68-yard touchdown to Ashton Jeanty that briefly revived the Raiders’ comeback bid against the Denver Broncos.

Coach Klint Kubiak praised the rookie’s resilience after the game, saying the sequence illustrated Mendoza’s makeup. The transition from backup to starter has not been seamless: the Raiders have dropped two straight and Mendoza has absorbed a number of hits and typical rookie mistakes, sources in the locker room noted.

Mendoza has thrown for 458 yards, completing 41 of 74 attempts (55.4%), with four touchdowns and one interception through his first two starts, according to ESPN. His QBR of 46.3 ranks as the best among the last six No. 1 overall picks in their first two career starts, according to ESPN. He has also faced an unusually difficult opening stretch: Mendoza is the first rookie quarterback since the 1970 merger to face both of the previous season’s No. 1 seeds in his first two starts and is the seventh quarterback to make his first two starts against teams that reached the conference championship the prior season, according to ESPN.

The Broncos game produced both promise and setbacks. Mendoza passed for 267 yards, three touchdowns and an interception in the 38-24 loss, helping erase a 17-0 deficit before throwing a late pick-six. Kubiak said Mendoza used his legs to extend plays and showed week-to-week improvement in sensing pressure. Denver pressured him 16 times and recorded five sacks; Mendoza was pressured on 36.4% of his dropbacks and completed six of 11 such throws for 118 yards, a touchdown and a passer rating of 122.5, according to ESPN.

Las Vegas also navigated those starts without All-Pro tight end Brock Bowers, who missed Week 11 with an ankle/quad issue and was fully healthy for only the Raiders’ first possession of Week 10. Fullback Connor Heyward voiced confidence in Mendoza’s future, saying, “I’m super confident that Fernando is going to be a really good quarterback in this league,” according to ESPN.

Mendoza will make his first career primetime start Sunday night against the Cleveland Browns (Nov. 29, 8:20 p.m. ET). According to ESPN, rookie quarterbacks are 9-6 in their first primetime games with a combined 13-10 touchdown-to-interception ratio in those contests.