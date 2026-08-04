Ferran Torres to throw out first pitch at Yankee Stadium

The New York Yankees announced Tuesday morning that Ferran Torres will throw out the first pitch before Tuesday’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium.

Torres, who scored the game-winning goal in the World Cup final weeks ago, did so in the 106th minute of Spain’s title match against Argentina at New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. His goal put Spain ahead for good in the 1-0 victory that secured the nation’s second World Cup title and its first since 2010.

The Spanish forward became the second-ever substitute to score the winner in a men’s World Cup final, joining Germany’s Mario Götze, who did so in 2014. Torres’ decisive strike was his first goal of the tournament.

The Yankees will perhaps be hoping the presence of the Barcelona forward will provide a spark on the diamond. New York carries the second-best record in the American League but has gone 9-8 since the All-Star break.

The club made the announcement Tuesday morning, confirming Torres’ appearance ahead of the Yankees-Cardinals matchup.