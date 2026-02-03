Finland Selects Joonas Korpisalo as Goaltending Replacement for Olympics

Finland has announced that goaltender Joonas Korpisalo will replace Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen on its men’s Olympic ice hockey roster. The decision was confirmed on Tuesday following an injury to Luukkonen, who was unable to participate in the upcoming Winter Games.

Korpisalo, currently a goaltender with Boston, was called up to fill the vacancy left by Luukkonen, who plays for Buffalo. Luukkonen’s injury details have not been disclosed, but the Finnish Ice Hockey Association acted quickly to ensure that the reigning Olympic champions maintain depth and experience in goal heading into the tournament.

Korpisalo brings international tournament experience to the team, having previously represented Finland in various international competitions, including the IIHF World Championship. Known for his composure under pressure and quick reflexes, Korpisalo adds a veteran presence to Finland’s goaltending unit.

Finland enters the 2026 Winter Olympics as the defending gold medalist in men’s ice hockey, after a historic win in 2022. The team has retained a strong core of returning players and continues to be considered among the top contenders to reach the podium.

The Finnish coaching staff emphasized the importance of maintaining a solid foundation in net, and Korpisalo’s familiarity with international play and current form in the NHL made him a logical choice. While Finland has several capable goaltending options, the loss of Luukkonen is a setback that the team hopes to overcome with Korpisalo’s experience.

Olympic rosters are subject to change due to injuries and other circumstances, and national teams are allowed to make adjustments during the lead-up to the Games. With the opening faceoff fast approaching, Finland is aiming to solidify its lineup and prepare for another deep run in the tournament.

The Winter Olympics are scheduled to begin later this month, with Finland’s men’s hockey team among the early favorites. Korpisalo will join the team for pre-tournament training and is expected to compete for playing time alongside the other Finnish netminders.