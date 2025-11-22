Fiorentina vs. Juventus Match Temporarily Halted Due to Racist Chants

The Serie A fixture between Fiorentina and Juventus on Saturday experienced a temporary stoppage following racist and discriminatory chanting from supporters in the stadium. The incident occurred during the second half of the match, prompting match officials to intervene in accordance with league protocols regarding discriminatory behavior.

According to reports, the chanting was directed at Juventus forward Dušan Vlahović, a former Fiorentina player, who transferred to Juventus in January 2022. The chants from sections of the Fiorentina fanbase were identified as racist and in violation of both league and federation regulations. In response, the match referee paused the game, addressing the stadium with a warning message and requesting that the offensive behavior cease immediately.

This incident underscores ongoing concerns about racism and discrimination in European football. Serie A, along with the Italian Football Federation, has implemented strict procedures designed to combat such incidents, including match stoppages and stadium announcements. If disruptive behavior continues after the initial warning, further steps can include suspension of the match or even abandonment.

Both Juventus and Fiorentina issued statements condemning the chants after the match. Juventus defended their player and emphasized the importance of tackling racism in football. Fiorentina expressed their disapproval of the actions taken by some individuals in their fanbase and reiterated their commitment to promoting an inclusive environment in their stadium.

Dušan Vlahović has previously responded to similar abuse with calls for respect and unity in the sport. His departure from Fiorentina to Juventus was met with backlash from some fans at the time, but discriminatory behavior has no place in sport, and league authorities continue to push for accountability and reform.

The match eventually resumed following the interruption, and security personnel closely monitored the crowd for the remainder of the game. Additional investigations are expected, and sanctions may follow once the incident has been fully reviewed by football authorities.