UConn finished 11-11 last season and fell to top-seeded Liberty, 1-0, in the Big East final. In 2017, the Huskies won their fifth championship, closing off their lone 23-0 flawless season. In addition, they triumphed in 2013 and 2014. One of UConn’s best players, Sophie Hamilton, moved home to England and is currently playing for Great Britain’s national team. She was the Huskies’ leading scorer during the compressed 2020 spring season. The pandemic, according to head coach Paul Caddy, was a significant issue for the team’s development, but they still have a chance to place in the top 10.