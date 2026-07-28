Five pressing issues Manchester United face on their European preseason tour

Manchester United have begun preparations for what the club and head coach Michael Carrick regard as a crucial season, with Carrick confirmed as permanent head coach after overseeing a revival that returned United to the UEFA Champions League. Preseason matches have already started, including a defeat to Wrexham in Finland and a 5-0 win over Rosenborg in Norway, with further friendlies against Atlético Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Leeds United and AC Milan scheduled before the Premier League begins at Hull City on Aug. 22, according to ESPN.

Squad rebuilding remains a priority. United have added midfielders Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans, with the club spending £85 million on the pair, but ESPN reports more business is expected. A third midfielder is possible, and there is interest in signing another striker and a left-sided player — either a left back or left winger. Supporters have expressed frustration that, under the Glazer family, the club has not always invested adequately after qualifying for the Champions League, and ESPN says a couple more arrivals would be needed to fully satisfy fans.

Marcus Rashford’s future is another matter to resolve. Barcelona did not trigger their reported £26 million option to make his loan permanent, and ESPN says the most likely outcome is that Rashford will be reintegrated into the first team because arranging another move before early August appears unlikely. His No. 10 shirt has been given to Matheus Cunha, and ESPN notes there are awkward elements around fan perception and past behaviour. Carrick, who worked with Rashford under José Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, will face the task of getting the forward focused.

Managing fitness for Champions League demands is also on the agenda. Carrick enjoyed success in January when he could select players on a one-game-a-week basis; ESPN reports that Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire are key figures but there are doubts about their ability to cope with a schedule of games every three days. Maguire turns 34 in March and Shaw has a history of injuries, so Carrick and his staff must gauge how much load each can handle to avoid lengthy absences.

Goalkeeper Senne Lammens presents a final concern. ESPN describes him as near faultless in his first season at Old Trafford but notes his confidence may be dented after a mistake while on late substitute duty for Thibaut Courtois that contributed to Belgium’s World Cup exit when he spilled a shot from Pau Cubarsí.