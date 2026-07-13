Five remaining questions for the Falcons as training camp nears

The offseason has closed and Atlanta’s roster looks familiar to last year, but several notable changes have left open questions ahead of training camp and the 2026 season. The quarterback competition has not fully developed, the team faces uncertainty over a potential suspension to a key defender, and its top playmaker remains unsigned to a long-term deal.

When will Michael Penix Jr. be fully healthy? Penix has said he expects to be cleared for all practice work by training camp and to be 100% for Week 1, but his recovery from November ACL surgery is not entirely in his control. Typical ACL rehabs run nine to 12 months, which for Penix would start around the midpoint of camp. He showed encouraging progress in the spring, looking comfortable in individual drills and 7-on-7s, and has rehabilitated the other knee twice before. Until he is cleared for full 11-on-11 work, Tua Tagovailoa must be viewed as the starter.

Will James Pearce Jr. be suspended? Pearce is expected to face discipline from the NFL after his February arrest on charges that included aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, following allegations he rammed his vehicle into a car driven by his ex-girlfriend. The length and timing of any suspension remain unknown. Legally, the charges could be dropped if he avoids further trouble for a year, passes drug tests and keeps away from the alleged victim. Pearce returned for mandatory minicamp; teammate Brandon Dorlus said the club welcomed him back but that Pearce must regain trust.

Is Bijan Robinson next for an extension? The Falcons’ new front office, led by general manager Ian Cunningham and president of football Matt Ryan, signed long-term deals for Drake London and Kyle Pitts Sr., locking in two premier young pieces for at least the next three seasons. Robinson, the No. 8 pick in 2023, is positioned for his own contract extension. He remains under contract for 2026, with a fifth-year option kicking in for 2027, and the team is expected to pursue his deal during the year.

Who will start at right tackle? The position appeared settled with Kaleb McGary entering the offseason despite a season-ending knee injury, but McGary unexpectedly retired in April. Atlanta moved quickly to sign free agent Jawaan Taylor, formerly of the Kansas City Chiefs, to address the vacancy.