How to Fix the Cowboys, Beast Mode is Back, and LeBron and Kawhi Have Real Beef | GMS Podcast Episode 84

The Cowboys’ season is now on life support after losing to the Eagles 17-9. We discuss what went wrong in “Big D” this year and give you 5 things Jerry Jones must do to get the Cowboys back to the Superbowl. Plus, should the Cowboys offer Dak Prescott a big extension?

The Seahawks are close to signing Marshawn Lynch after the 4-time Pro Bowl running back met with team officials and head coach Pete Carroll Monday. We discuss how big of an impact Marshawn Lynch could have for the Seahawks playoff run. Plus, we present Marshawn Lynch’s best “beast mode” moments of his career.

We dive into the report by Rich Bucher that claims that Kawhi Leonard and LeBron James have an “intense” rivalry. We discuss whether the King and the Claw have been and tell you why LeBron sees Kawhi as a threat to his legacy. Plus, did Kawhi take a shot at LeBron in his latest New Balance commercial?

