President Bola Tinubu has rewarded each member of Nigeria’s FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup-winning Flamingos with N100 million in government savings bonds, First Lady Oluremi Tinubu announced at a presidential reception in Abuja. The players were honoured for their 2-1 victory over Japan in the final in Morocco.

The president also approved N100 million in cash for head coach Hakeem Busari and N50 million each for his assistants and other members of the technical and administrative staff, according to the announcement.

Unlike past presidential payouts, the Flamingos’ award will be paid through five-year Federal Government Savings Bonds that preserve the principal while providing monthly returns. National Sports Commission Chairman Shehu Dikko said the bonds would yield between 12% and 14% annually, giving each player roughly N1.1 million per month over five years. The structure is intended to protect the teenagers’ financial futures while allowing them to benefit immediately from their success.

First Lady Tinubu explained the decision to the players, saying the savings certificates are money held in trust because the young athletes are not ready to manage N100 million outright. The rewards follow a tournament run in which the Flamingos recovered from an opening defeat to win six consecutive games and claim the world title, making Nigeria the first African country to win a FIFA women’s football tournament.

The celebrations extended to the National Assembly, where Senate President Godswill Akpabio announced an additional N100 million for the squad as a collective award, the Nigeria Football Federation said. Dikko praised the contribution of women’s teams to Nigeria’s recent sporting success and said discussions would consider whether Busari and his staff should remain with the under-17 side or move with the players to the next age category.

The presidential savings bond approach contrasts with previous delayed payments to national teams. President Tinubu had promised players of the Super Falcons and women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, $100,000 each after African titles in 2025; the basketball players received their payments in September 2026, and the National Sports Commission said earlier this month that payments to the footballers had begun.