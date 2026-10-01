Flyers’ bold offseason move met with fallout after season-opening loss

The Philadelphia Flyers emerged as one of the league’s surprises last season, returning to the playoffs for the first time since 2020 and advancing to the second round with a series victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. General manager Danny Briere, who has guided the roster’s rebuild since 2023, said the team had been rebuilding carefully.

This summer, the Flyers abandoned that gradual approach and submitted a five-year, $90 million offer sheet for Anaheim center Leo Carlsson, 21. The bid altered the NHL salary landscape and prompted widespread reaction around the league; Briere said colleagues told him he had done what was right for his club and had operated within the rules.

New Jersey Devils GM Sunny Mehta said he had always considered such an aggressive move possible, and Flyers center Trevor Zegras — a former Anaheim teammate of Carlsson’s — welcomed the attempt even as the team group chat remained unusually quiet. Anaheim matched the offer, keeping Carlsson and denying Philadelphia the long-term center it sought.

Carlsson’s $18 million average annual value is the highest cap hit in the NHL this season and helped reset expectations for other contracts. That included a six-year, $13.5 million AAV deal the Ducks later gave Cutter Gauthier, who had been drafted No. 5 by Philadelphia in 2022 and was traded after informing Briere he did not want to play in Philadelphia.

A theory circulated, shared with ESPN by a player agent, that Flyers ownership approved the offer sheet as retribution in the wake of the Gauthier situation, according to ESPN. Briere rejected the notion that the move targeted Anaheim and said the decision was driven by what he believed would improve his roster without surrendering players.

Briere framed the offer sheet as an endorsement of the club’s upward trajectory, a sentiment echoed by players, but warned the young team must not be derailed by expectations. The Flyers opened the new season with a 7-0 loss to the Penguins, the largest margin of defeat in a season opener in franchise history.