Flyers vs Sabres Prediction: Odds, Preview

The Philadelphia Flyers face off against the Buffalo Sabres in a late-season Eastern Conference clash at KeyBank Center. Both teams are on the outside looking in when it comes to the playoff race, but a strong finish could set the tone heading into next year — or keep slim wild-card hopes alive.

Current Form

Flyers: 3-6-1 in their last 10, struggling to find offensive consistency

Sabres: 5-4-1 in their last 10, showing promise behind young core

Projected Starting Goalies

Flyers: Carter Hart (Expected) – 2.89 GAA, .907 SV%

Sabres: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (Expected) – 2.76 GAA, .912 SV%

Key Matchup

Travis Konecny (PHI) vs Tage Thompson (BUF)

Both are the offensive catalysts for their respective squads. Thompson’s size and release give Buffalo an edge if he can generate space on the power play.

Team Stats Comparison

Stat Flyers Sabres Goals/Game 2.71 3.06 Goals Against/Game 3.01 3.12 Power Play % 17.9% 21.3% Penalty Kill % 78.4% 76.2%

Betting Odds (as of April 17)

Moneyline: Sabres -135 | Flyers +115

Over/Under: 6.0

Puck Line: Sabres -1.5 (+185) | Flyers +1.5 (-210)

Prediction

Buffalo has more offensive firepower and is playing better hockey at this point in the season. Expect them to ride home momentum and younger legs to a win.

Pick: Sabres 4, Flyers 2

Best Bet: Sabres ML (-135)

Sabres ML (-135) Player Prop: Tage Thompson to score a goal (+140)

Call-to-Action (CTA):

