Former college rivals Trey McBride, Andrew Wingard reconcile as Cardinals teammates

TEMPE, Ariz. — A seven-year grudge between Arizona Cardinals teammates Trey McBride and Andrew Wingard ended this spring when the veteran safety signed with the team and the two put a long-standing college spat behind them.

The dispute dates to Oct. 26, 2018, during the Border War game between Colorado State and Wyoming. Wingard, then a Wyoming senior, said McBride, a Colorado State freshman tight end at the time, speared him in the back and kneed his ribs after a tackle. McBride disputed that version, saying it was just playing through the whistle and that he was “tangled up” with Wingard.

Wingard carried the grudge across seasons and teams, including stints that took him to Jacksonville, and acknowledged a terse exchange when the two met on the field in November. After McBride approached to say he respected Wingard, the safety replied with an expletive, Wingard said he regretted responding so viscerally and that he should have left those feelings on the field.

The matter was settled March 16 when Wingard arrived at the Cardinals’ practice facility to sign his contract and ran into McBride. Wingard described the encounter as a moment of closure — likening it to a scene from the film Step Brothers — and said he told McBride he was over it. McBride recounted that Wingard then said, “we can be friends now because we’re teammates,” and called the moment “cool.” Wingard now refers to McBride as “one of my guys on the team.”

Former Wyoming coach Craig Bohl said both players displayed similar traits of being “ultracompetitive and somewhat edgy.” Former Colorado State tight end Cam Butler praised McBride as a teammate and said he would be a difficult opponent because “he just doesn’t care.” Former Colorado State offensive coordinator Dave Johnson said he could not even recall the specific scuffle that sparked the dispute.