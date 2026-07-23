Former Jets teammates Feely and Shah to meet in Arizona House race

Two former NFL colleagues will face each other in the November general election for Arizona’s 1st Congressional District. Amish Shah won the Democratic primary on Wednesday and will run against Jay Feely, who captured the Republican nomination on Tuesday.

Shah, an emergency physician, served on the sidelines for the New York Jets as an airway management physician during Feely’s time with the team, according to his campaign. An airway management doctor is present at each NFL game to intubate and resuscitate a player suffering a catastrophic injury, the campaign information said.

Feely was the Jets’ kicker for two seasons, 2008-09, and the pair’s paths crossed while both were with New York. “It’s an old relationship,” Feely said Tuesday night, before it was clear which Democrat he would face in November.

Feely’s NFL career included stops with six franchises and a four-season stint with the Arizona Cardinals. The November contest will pit his Republican candidacy against Shah’s Democratic bid for the same congressional seat.

Information from The Associated Press contributed to this report.