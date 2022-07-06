According to ESPN, the former All-Star point guard completed a contract buyout with the Pistons before the start of free agency. Now that this trade is accomplished and he will soon officially clear waivers, he is free to join any club in the league.

Originally, the Charlotte Hornets were also involved in this trade because they held the rights to Jalen Duren, who was selected with the 13th overall pick. However, the Knicks and Hornets finalized this part of the agreement on draft night in exchange for a 2023 first-round pick and four subsequent second-round picks from New York. Walker and Duren are being exchanged by the Pistons for the first-round selection of the Milwaukee Bucks in 2025.