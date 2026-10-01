Former Steelers coach Mike Tomlin unveils 12-year Minecraft city

Mike Tomlin, the Super Bowl-winning coach who ranks second on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ all-time wins list and finished 19 seasons without a losing record, unveiled a lengthy personal project Wednesday: a sprawling Minecraft city showcased in a nearly 20-minute YouTube video.

Tomlin said he has worked on the ongoing project for more than 12 years after seeing his children play the game’s creative mode. He described building in Minecraft as “mindless entertainment” and “therapeutic,” saying it allowed him to detach from pressures and provided a shared activity with his kids before their interest waned. “Over the course of time, they got just disinterested in the game,” he said, adding that his own participation “probably at times increased.”

The coach offered a tour of densely populated high-rises clustered around a body of water and said he started small before expanding into neighborhoods. The first structure he built was a boutique hotel that includes an executive spa, therapy rooms, indoor and outdoor boutiques, an elevator well and a main desk. Tomlin described himself as “lighting conscious,” using glass ceilings where appropriate to shape interior sightlines.

Other city features include apartment buildings with an aquarium on each floor and high-rise residential sightlines positioned across from baseball and soccer stadiums that Tomlin said he will reveal in a future episode. He pointed out everyday details such as public restrooms in public facilities and said he spawned villagers to observe how people moved through spaces. He apologized for his “lack of stick control” while navigating the tour.

One rooftop penthouse bears a “Trump Tower” sign; a caption in the video clarified it is “Not an endorsement” and noted the build is circa 2015. Tomlin said he plans another installment but did not provide a release date. Tomlin coached the Steelers from 2007 to 2025, a 19-season run that made him the NFL’s longest-tenured head coach until he stepped down Jan. 13. He has since joined NBC Sports as an analyst.