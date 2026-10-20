In the late 19th century, organized football in England existed as a patchwork of regional and national knockout cups rather than a fixed league schedule. William McGregor, an Aston Villa administrator born in Scotland, described the state of the game as offering “intermittent fare” to fans and noted a lack of “fixity of fixtures,” according to The Story of Association Football.

McGregor proposed a 12-team competition with home-and-away matches to provide a regular schedule. He suggested that the gate receipts, then the only source of club revenue, be shared equally between hosts and visitors, and that the competition operate on principles of “self-interest and mutual advantage,” the source says. In March 1888 he urged five other leading clubs to form the new competition; by September the Football League played its first matches.

Historians once linked McGregor’s idea to cricket, but authors Andrew Zimbalist and Stefan Szymanski argue in National Pastime that the National League in the United States was a more likely model. The National League, however, operated as a closed, business-focused system where owners admitted new clubs only when all parties expected profit gains. The English founders instead placed the Football League within the Football Association and adopted rules allowing promotion and relegation and prohibiting paid club directors.

Despite McGregor’s revenue-sharing proposal, 10 of the 12 founding clubs voted it down, the source reports. That early rejection of equal distribution of match income is presented in the text as a turning point in how football’s business model evolved in England and beyond.

According to the source text, those historical choices helped produce the modern landscape in which an English club owned by a trillion-dollar sovereign wealth fund is facing possible expulsion after owners allegedly inflated revenues by more than $1 billion to compete in a competition that now generates close to $10 billion a year.