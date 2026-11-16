Four 2026 playoff hopefuls stumble after Week 10 losses

If the trade deadline marks the start of the NFL’s stretch run, four teams appear to be limping into it. With rosters effectively locked for the remainder of 2026, the Cowboys, Patriots, Raiders and Texans all suffered Week 10 defeats and none is currently a favorite to reach the 14-team postseason, according to ESPN’s Football Power Index.

The quartet had carried serious postseason aspirations earlier in the season but now face steeper paths. All playoff chance percentages cited here are via ESPN’s Football Power Index.

The Cowboys (4-6) provided the clearest example of a team in trouble. Dallas entered Week 10 after peaking at an 82.1 percent playoff probability following Week 4; that figure had fallen to 42.1 percent, according to ESPN. In a 46-40 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, the Cowboys allowed 584 yards — the most they have given up in a home game in the 67-year history of the franchise.

The defensive slide followed the team’s decision to trade Micah Parsons to the Packers. Under first-year defensive coordinator Christian Parker, the Cowboys blitz at the league’s third-lowest rate while still generating pressure at a top-10 rate. When pressure does not reach the quarterback, however, Dallas ranks as the second-worst team in pass defense by Total QBR. When the Cowboys did send extra rushers, San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy went 5-of-5 for 131 yards and a touchdown; Purdy also took two sacks on seven dropbacks when blitzed.

A late 66-yard Christian McCaffrey touchdown with 3:23 remaining essentially sealed the game after a blitzing overload left corner coverage vulnerable and placed veteran edge rusher Von Miller in man coverage against McCaffrey. Miller reached 18.5 mph on the play — the first time he hit that speed on a single snap since 2021, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. Earlier in the game McCaffrey also turned a blown coverage on a scramble drill into a 74-yard score.

The Patriots, Raiders and Texans also lost in Week 10 and now sit with diminished odds, according to ESPN’s Football Power Index. Each franchise must navigate the remaining schedule without roster changes, and all will be watched closely as the season’s second half unfolds.