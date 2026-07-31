Four things Nigeria must fix to avoid WAFCON exit against Zambia

Nothing short of a win against Zambia on Saturday will do for Nigeria. Any other result could see the Super Falcons become the first team in their history not to reach the semifinals of the Women’s AFCON after a 2-3 loss to Malawi in their opening game of the 2026 edition, a defeat the report calls the team’s biggest shock in tournament history and one that has left their chances of qualifying for next year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup hanging by a thin thread.

A key priority is hunger and aggression. Much of the postmatch analysis focused on personnel and tactics, but the biggest issue against Malawi was a lack of desire for long stretches: Nigeria lost tackles and duels, were rarely first to the ball and seldom won second balls, mistiming too many bounces and failing to make enough attempts to get to and win the ball—especially in midfield, where Malawi dominated. The team must show that desire on the pitch; on a player-for-player basis the Super Falcons remain better than Zambia and Malawi, but football often rewards the side that wants it more.

The defensive shape that failed against Malawi must change. Coach Madugu acknowledged the staff “have done the analysis of what happened in the last game and where we got it all wrong,” and said the plan to play a high line left space that opponents exploited. That approach worked for stretches but ultimately backfired because of the pace and finishing of Temwa Chawinga. Against Zambia, leaving space behind the defence would be particularly dangerous given the threat posed by Barbra Banda and Racheal Kundananji.

Midfield protection is another area to address. Deborah Abiodun did not start against Malawi after arriving late to camp because of flight issues that also affected teammate Gift Monday, but her influence when introduced was immediate. Her reading of the game, ability to break up play and quality in possession would give centre backs more protection and help stop the repeated over-the-top balls that beat Nigeria’s press.

Madugu said the coaching staff have prepared for the Zambia game, watching and analysing both teams to identify strengths and weaknesses. “We are fully aware of all that. We keep working, and we know exactly how to address whatever it is that we have analysed,” he said, as Nigeria seeks a win that would restore control of its WAFCON fate.