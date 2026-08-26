Four under-the-radar 49ers who could shape the 2026 season

Despite missing many of their top players for extended stretches last season, the San Francisco 49ers won 12 regular-season games and advanced to the second round of the NFL playoffs, a run the team credited in part to Christian McCaffrey and contributions from lesser-known players.

Wide receiver DeMarcus Robinson has been a constant in a room beset by turnover and injuries, lining up at multiple spots and producing in practice, according to the team. Ricky Pearsall is out for the season after knee surgery, and Mike Evans has missed time with a quad issue. Quarterback Brock Purdy praised Robinson’s one-on-one ability and said the team can give him more opportunities. Robinson also had the best postseason performance among the players listed, with six catches for 111 yards and a touchdown in the wild-card win over the Eagles.

Defensive tackle C.J. West provided a force against the run in 2025, with opponents averaging 3.3 yards per attempt on 120 rushes when he was on the field and 4.7 yards on 304 attempts when he was sidelined. Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris called West a big-time run stopper capable of holding up at the nose tackle position. West sat out the first exhibition game, suffered a concussion in practice last week before returning on Sunday, and his absence opened the door for undrafted rookies James Thompson Jr. and Bryson Eason to push for roster spots.

Safety Ji’Ayir Brown started 13 games last season and enters the fourth and final year of his rookie contract after an uneven first three seasons. Brown has remained confident about his development and said Morris taking over as defensive coordinator has allowed safeties to play more freely and trust their instincts. Brown added that he focuses on the task at hand when he is on the field.

Most of the 49ers’ unsung contributors are back in San Francisco for 2026, and the team also added draft picks who could make an early impact. The club faces the Las Vegas Raiders in its final preseason game on Thursday as it sorts the roster ahead of the regular season.