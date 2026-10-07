Four win-or-go-home games headline MLB Division Series Day 5

Four elimination games are on the schedule Wednesday in the 2026 MLB playoffs, with Cleveland at Chicago (4 p.m. ET), Los Angeles at Atlanta (6 p.m.), Tampa Bay at New York (8 p.m.) and Milwaukee at San Diego (10 p.m.). All four games are win-or-go-home for the teams facing elimination.

Cleveland will open with Daniel Espino opposing Sean Newcomb in Chicago. Jesse Rogers wrote that the Guardians need to score early to relieve pressure on Espino and quiet a raucous crowd for the White Sox, who are hosting their first home playoff game in half a decade. Jose Ramirez is not at full strength, so Rogers said Jo Adell, Steven Kwan, Chase DeLauter and Travis Bazzana must pick up the slack.

The reigning back-to-back champion Los Angeles Dodgers visit the Atlanta Braves with Tyler Glasnow slated to start for Los Angeles against Tyler Mahle for Atlanta. Dan Mullen noted Mahle has a 1.99 ERA in nine regular-season starts since arriving at the trade deadline and urged the Braves to try to get Glasnow out early, as they did Blake Snell in Game 2, because the Dodgers become more vulnerable when their middle relief is exposed.

In New York, the Rays will send Nick Martinez against Max Fried. Jorge Castillo reported the Yankees’ offense has been the bigger problem in the series: both New York runs this postseason came on home runs by Ben Rice, and the five hits through two games are the fewest in franchise playoff history. Castillo added that the Yankees’ Nos. 3–5 hitters went 0-for-21 with seven strikeouts and no walks at Tropicana Field, and manager Aaron Boone said he is considering lineup changes after opening the series with eight left-handed hitters.

San Diego will turn to Walker Buehler with the Padres’ season on the line against the Brewers. Coverage says Buehler has been a godsend for a thin Padres rotation this season and is no stranger to big playoff moments from his time with the rival Dodgers, though his leash is expected to be short.