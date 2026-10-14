Foyesade Oluokun leads Jaguars with 10 tackles in 19-17 win over Eagles

Runaway AFC South leaders the Jacksonville Jaguars stayed in the hunt with a 19-17 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, a game in which Nigerian-American linebacker Foyesade Oluokun starred, according to the report.

According to the report, Oluokun was named African Player of the Week after totaling 10 tackles, including six solo stops and one tackle for loss in Week 5. The piece noted his steady presence across five games, four of which have ended as wins for Jacksonville.

The report highlighted other strong performances from players with African ties, many coming in narrow defeats. Zimbabwean Nate Landman had 13 tackles and forced two fumbles for the Los Angeles Rams in a 37-34 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Seattle’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who is of Sierra Leonean descent, produced 118 total yards — 102 on five receptions — and a 16-yard catch-and-run touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers but the Seahawks fell 32-29 and he also had a costly drop late, according to the report.

The 49ers benefited from contributions by Nigerian-linked players Malik Mustapha and Osa Odighizuwa. The report says Mustapha finished with five solo tackles (seven total), a fumble reception and a pass defended. Additional mentions included Emeka Egbuka and YaYa Diaby making plays in Tampa Bay’s win over Dallas and Boye Mafe recording a sack and a forced fumble for Cincinnati in a 31-24 victory over Miami.