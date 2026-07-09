France vs. Morocco: quarterfinal rematch set for Foxborough

The 2026 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals opened Thursday with the first of four matches staged in Massachusetts, where France meet Morocco in Foxborough, according to the 2026 FIFA World Cup schedule.

The match is a rematch of the 2022 World Cup semifinal between the two sides. That prior meeting provides the backdrop for Thursday’s tie as both teams vie to advance deeper into the tournament.

France arrive with the opportunity to move one step closer to what would be a third consecutive World Cup final for Didier Deschamps’ team, a milestone noted in tournament previews.

Morocco, meanwhile, can reach the semifinals at a second consecutive World Cup, a continuation of the deep run that marked their previous tournament, according to tournament context provided ahead of the match.

Getmoresports.com is carrying updates from Thursday’s game in Foxborough, providing play-by-play coverage and developments as the quarterfinal unfolds. The rematch narrative and what is at stake for both teams frame attention on this early knockout-round fixture.