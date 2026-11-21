A photo taken four years ago in Mexico City continues to follow San Francisco linebacker Fred Warner. In the image he emerges from the tunnel in his No. 54 jersey, gold pants and helmet while waving a Mexican flag; the pregame moment made Warner feel immediately at home, according to ESPN.

Warner’s mother keeps a blown-up print of the scene, and the linebacker said on his 30th birthday that he did not fully grasp the moment’s significance at the time. The pregame sprint has remained a defining memory in his career and still gives him goosebumps, according to ESPN.

Born Nov. 19, 1996, in San Marcos, California, Warner is in his ninth NFL season and leads the 49ers back to Mexico City for a Sunday night game against the Minnesota Vikings (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC) that carries implications for the NFC’s top seed, according to ESPN. Warner described his 2022 trip to Mexico City as electric and returned this season carrying both personal pride and a high-profile defensive campaign.

Warner’s maternal grandfather, Juan Quiroz, came from Arandas in Jalisco, Mexico, and moved to the Los Angeles area as a teenager. Juan died in a car accident when Warner’s mother, Laura, was 7; Warner traces Mexican and French-Canadian roots on his mother’s side and Panamanian and African American heritage through his father, according to ESPN. The family’s traditions and foods were a prominent part of his upbringing.

Warner visited Mexico during the World Cup this summer, where he received strong public support, according to ESPN. He has said he sees his on-field efforts as a way to honor his family and to serve as a role model for the next generation, a responsibility he regards as more impactful than individual statistics.

Nine games into the season, Warner’s play has put him among the leading Defensive Player of the Year candidates. He is pursuing a run that would make him the fourth off-ball linebacker in NFL history to win the award and currently holds the fourth-best odds on DraftKings to win Defensive Player of the Year, according to ESPN.