Free agency roundup: LeBron’s destination, superstar moves and Lakers’ reset

The opening week of NBA free agency produced numerous transactions while several major questions remain, including where LeBron James will play in his 24th season, according to ESPN. Other marquee shifts have already reshaped the landscape, and more moves are expected as the offseason continues.

All of James’ recent free-agency decisions have been handled privately, with those close to him typically sensing his intention from personal interactions rather than official leaks, according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst. James’ recent visits with 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers teammates and extra time in Akron have fueled the notion he might return to Cleveland, which recently signed Donovan Mitchell to a four-year maximum extension and posted its best non-LeBron season in more than 30 years. Golden State, Denver, Minnesota and Philadelphia also believe they have persuasive cases for James, per ESPN.

Several superstars have already changed teams. Jaylen Brown was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers after 10 seasons with the Boston Celtics, and Giannis Antetokounmpo, after 13 seasons in Milwaukee, is set to join Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat as Miami aims to contend in the Eastern Conference, according to ESPN.

The Los Angeles Lakers are navigating a substantial roster turnover a week after parting ways with James, according to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. Beyond James’ free agency, the Lakers saw their starting five that defeated the Houston Rockets in the first round disperse: Deandre Ayton was traded to the Washington Wizards, Rui Hachimura signed with the LA Clippers, Luke Kennard signed with the Phoenix Suns and Marcus Smart signed with the Houston Rockets.

Los Angeles added young pieces with different skill sets — including 7-foot-2 defender Walker Kessler, 3-and-D wing Quentin Grimes, forward Sandro Mamukelashvili and bench scorer Collin Sexton — but still enters training camp with two open roster spots and concerns about a lack of a backup center and overall inexperience, according to ESPN. The Lakers have discussed signing Jonathan Kuminga, pitching opportunity over a veteran-minimum salary; ESPN notes that convincing Kuminga to accept roughly a $20 million pay cut would be difficult and compares the approach to how Malik Monk’s role led to subsequent contracts.