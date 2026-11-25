With about a week remaining before an expected lockout, MLB’s free-agent class is being sorted into positional superlatives. ESPN notes Tarik Skubal is headed to the New York Mets, who will pay him, Juan Soto and Bo Bichette roughly the same amount the Milwaukee Brewers paid for their entire World Series-winning roster in 2026.

At age 32, Seiya Suzuki and Randy Arozarena headline a thin group of corner outfield options. According to ESPN, both are entering age-32 seasons coming off career years (Suzuki 5.1 WAR, Arozarena 5.7 WAR), bat right-handed, received qualifying offers and are projected to land four-year, $90 million deals. Teams that could be searching for a corner outfielder include the Philadelphia Phillies (25th in OPS from corner outfielders), Baltimore (26th), Toronto (27th), Houston (30th) and San Diego (17th, though they could move Fernando Tatís Jr. to second). The Seattle Mariners are a possible match if they opt to replace Arozarena with Suzuki, ESPN adds.

Age is a clear concern. ESPN’s look at recent seasons shows relatively few position players 32 or older produced 4-or-more WAR: five in 2026 (including Mike Trout), nine in 2025 (including Aaron Judge, George Springer and Kyle Schwarber), four in 2024 (Judge, Marcell Ozuna), two in 2023 and five in 2022 (including Springer). That sample includes only two players who logged at least 100 games in the outfield, Judge and Trout, underscoring the risk even as demand pushes salaries higher.

ESPN cites several reasons to prefer Suzuki. He ranked in the 89th percentile in chase rate and the 91st percentile in walk rate, while Arozarena ranked in the 42nd and 63rd percentiles in those categories, respectively (Arozarena drew 26 hit-by-pitches to boost OBP). Suzuki also displayed superior bat speed, stronger defensive metrics in 2026 and more consistency at the plate, being one of six players with 20-plus homers and an .800 OPS in each of the last four seasons. Arozarena is the better baserunner and has averaged 154 games played over the past five seasons, but ESPN projects Suzuki’s bat as likelier to hold up over a multiyear contract.

At second base, ESPN highlights Jazz Chisholm Jr. as the best option if the price fits. Nineteen teams finished with a combined OPS below .700 from their second basemen, eight of them under .675, creating demand. Free-agent second-base candidates include Chisholm, Brandon Lowe and Luis Arraez, while Ketel Marte is available via trade.

ESPN’s projected contracts peg Lowe (5.3 WAR, 32) at four years and $80 million, Arraez (2.9 WAR, 30) at three years and $54 million, and Chisholm (1.7 WAR, 29) at two years and $46 million. Lowe’s back-to-back 30-homer seasons and improved defense could make the biggest near-term impact, but ESPN notes age risk: only six second basemen have hit 30 homers in a season at age 32 or older, with Robinson Canó in 2016 the most recent. Arraez, a three-time batting champion who hit .310 in 2026 and rarely strikes out, presents a contrast in profile and approach.