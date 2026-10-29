From Triple-A in June to Cooperstown: Pratt’s bat headed to the Hall

Cooper Pratt, the 22-year-old shortstop for the World Series champion Milwaukee Brewers, supplied one of the defining moments of the title run and then handed the game bat to the Hall of Fame. On June 14 Pratt was the starting shortstop for Triple-A Nashville; by the World Series he was part of Milwaukee’s championship roster.

Pratt’s bat was made by the Cooperstown Bat Company, located near the National Baseball Hall of Fame, and Pratt had visited the bat maker and the Hall in the offseason. During that visit he posed for a photo with Robin Yount’s Hall of Fame plaque; Yount is the franchise’s most celebrated shortstop and broke into the majors at 18.

Before Game 4, Hall of Fame president Josh Rawitch told Pratt, “Maybe one of your bats will end up back in Cooperstown.” Pratt responded on the field with four hits that night, the last a go-ahead, 12th-inning home run that would have been the Series-winner had the Tampa Bay Rays not rallied in the bottom of the 12th to force Game 5.

Pratt added two more hits in the clinching game, giving him six consecutive hits across Games 4 and 5. That stretch is the longest consecutive-hits streak by a rookie in World Series history. Manager Pat Murphy said before Game 5, “This kid just continues to amaze you.”

As the Brewers celebrated at Tropicana Field, Rawitch and Hall communications vice president Jon Shestakofsky collected Milwaukee artifacts for Cooperstown. Pratt emerged from the celebration holding the World Series trophy, then told Rawitch, “You can have my bat from tonight!” The bat will be included in a special exhibit for the champions within the Hall’s Autumn Glory display, alongside other collected items such as William Contreras’ chest protector, Christian Yelich’s Game 4 jersey and Pat Murphy’s game-worn postseason hoodie.