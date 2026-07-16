Full list of 2026 ESPYS winners

The 2026 ESPYS presented by Capital One celebrated the greatest athletes and moments in sports. The ceremony was underway on ABC, ESPN+ and the ESPN App. Winners listed below were announced at the show, according to ESPN.

Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks won Best Championship Performance. Alysa Liu of U.S. Figure Skating was named Best Breakthrough Athlete.

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors received the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award. Fernando Mendoza of Indiana football won Best College Athlete — Men’s Sports. Lauren Betts of UCLA women’s basketball took Best College Athlete — Women’s Sports.

Jim Abbott was honored with the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance. Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers won Best Single-Game Performance. OG Anunoby of the New York Knicks received Best Play.

Scott Ruskan, a U.S. Coast Guard rescue swimmer, received the Pat Tillman Award for Service. The ESPYS were presented by Capital One, according to ESPN.