Possible alterations include:

Without exception, the head coach would be accountable for any staff infringement.

Instead of teams, coaches would be barred from the postseason, replacing the usual bowl ban in football.

The NCAA may impose multimillion-dollar fines on violators.

The NCAA’s primary method of penalty for recruiting breaches is the loss of scholarships, which would follow coaches if they left the violating institution for another.

The NCAA would have the ability to penalize anyone who disparage rule enforcement in public statements.