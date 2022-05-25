in NCAA

Future NCAA fines may be drastically altered

NCAA sanctions have always been the scourge of collegiate sporting programs. They can cause long-lasting harm, despite the fact that rule-breakers are frequently long gone. However, according to a recent article by Bryan Fischer of Athlon Sports, the NCAA may soon alter the method it penalizes rule violations. According to sources cited by Fischer, the NCAA Transformation Committee/Infractions Process Committees have heard from schools and conferences about a number of proposals that would significantly reform NCAA rule enforcement.

Possible alterations include:

Without exception, the head coach would be accountable for any staff infringement.

Instead of teams, coaches would be barred from the postseason, replacing the usual bowl ban in football.

The NCAA may impose multimillion-dollar fines on violators.

The NCAA’s primary method of penalty for recruiting breaches is the loss of scholarships, which would follow coaches if they left the violating institution for another.

The NCAA would have the ability to penalize anyone who disparage rule enforcement in public statements.

 

Written by Brook Smith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Cavaliers are monitoring Chinanu Onuaku in Tel Aviv

Jalen Rose argues that voting for Kyrie Irving was a mistake