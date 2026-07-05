Gabriel and Haaland reignite Premier League feud as Brazil meet Norway in last 16

One of the Premier League’s most bitter rivalries moves to the World Cup stage as Brazil face Norway in a round-of-16 meeting that will pit Arsenal center-back Gabriel Magalhães against Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, according to the report. Haaland can send Norway into the quarterfinals for the first time while simultaneously eliminating five-time champions Brazil.

The animosity between Gabriel and Haaland dates to the 2024 Etihad clash, when Arsenal were reduced to 10 men after Leandro Trossard’s dismissal and John Stones salvaged a 98th-minute equalizer. Chaos followed as Haaland launched the ball into the back of Gabriel’s head; Haaland later said he had “no regrets,” and he avoided an FA charge, according to the report.

The feud escalated in the reverse fixture when Arsenal thrashed City 5-1. Martin Ødegaard opened the scoring and Gabriel celebrated by screaming in Haaland’s face; young Myles Lewis-Skelly later mimicked Haaland’s meditative celebration. Former defender Gary Neville called Gabriel’s actions “disrespectful,” the report notes.

Tensions peaked again in the 2025-26 title run-in. Haaland’s winner in a 2-1 victory was followed by a Flo Rida ‘Good Feeling’ celebration, and Gabriel appeared to headbutt Haaland late in the game but escaped a red card. A month later Arsenal were crowned English champions and Gabriel posted a trophy photo set to the song ‘Feeling Good,’ according to the report.

On the international front, Brazil have never beaten Norway, drawing two and losing two of their four meetings. Brazil have conceded only twice in this tournament but have not produced the free-flowing football often associated with them, according to the report. Norway finished second in a group that included France and Senegal, and Haaland sits on five goals, putting him in contention for the World Cup Golden Boot.