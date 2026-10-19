Galatasaray ready to move for Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes

Galatasaray are prepared to pursue Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes, according to Fanatik. Fernandes, 32, has struggled this season and has reportedly lost patience with the United hierarchy.

Fernandes’ contract with United expires next summer, though the club hold a one-year option, and the Portugal international could be ready to move on, Fanatik reports.

Manchester United are also reported to be eyeing Barcelona left back Alejandro Balde for a January move under improved transfer conditions, Fabrizio Romano writes. The 23-year-old has logged just 12 minutes of LaLiga action this season and has fallen down the pecking order, with Juventus also monitoring his situation, Romano adds.

Barcelona, Liverpool and Real Madrid are among the clubs showing interest in VfB Stuttgart defender Finn Jeltsch, according to Sport. The 20-year-old has been on Barcelona’s radar after catching manager Hansi Flick’s attention, and other European clubs are reportedly willing to offer about €50 million for the Germany defender.

Tottenham Hotspur have scouted Eintracht Frankfurt forward Younes Ebnoutalib as they assess attacking options ahead of the January window, TEAMtalk reports. Scouts watched the 23-year-old Germany international during Frankfurt’s 1-0 win against FC Cologne.

Other reported developments include Getafe’s openness to signing free-agent defender Sergio Ramos, per Radio Nacional de España, with Getafe president Ángel Torres confirming interest; and Bayern Munich looking to move defender Sacha Boey in January for a reported €30 million, according to Sport Bild. Additional transfer rumors and reports were noted by various outlets including Ekrem Konur, A Bola, Nicolò Schira and Gazzetta dello Sport.