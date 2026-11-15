Gane should get a home fight; Nunes’ tactics played into Harrison’s strengths

Ciryl Gane retained the UFC heavyweight title by unanimous decision over Josh Hokit at UFC 334 in New York, yet the champion again drew boos from the crowd despite landing the most strikes ever recorded in a single UFC heavyweight bout, according to Brett Okamoto.

Okamoto wrote that the UFC ought to consider staging a Gane title defense in France so the champion might be given a chance to be celebrated rather than villainized. Gane’s résumé includes a second-round finish of Alex Pereira in June, a 2023 loss to Jon Jones in which he appeared subdued, and a contentious 2022 bout with Francis Ngannou that some have argued featured questionable decisions. Tom Aspinall has remained sidelined after eye contact during their 2025 fight, an incident noted in the postfight coverage, and UFC CEO Dana White referenced Pereira’s accusation about blows to the back of the head at the postfight news conference.

In the co-main event, Jeff Wagenheim assessed that Amanda Nunes possessed the striking and experience to make Kayla Harrison uncomfortable, but instead allowed the champion to fight on her own terms. Harrison completed her first successful defense of the UFC women’s bantamweight title by controlling the fight on the mat, validating the game plan many expected from a two-time Olympic judo gold medalist.

Wagenheim noted that Nunes, who returned after a 3½-year layoff and is 38 years old, did not appear visibly diminished physically, but adopted a strategy that played into Harrison’s grappling advantage. That tactical choice, Wagenheim wrote, proved decisive and offered future challengers a clear example of what not to do against Harrison while showing where the champion’s striking can be probed.

Both writers offered takeaways from the night: Okamoto urged the UFC to give Gane an opportunity to win over fans in his home country, and Wagenheim emphasized that anyone who faces Harrison next must find a way to keep the fight standing if they hope to take the title.